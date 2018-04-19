Cavaletto Proposes Three Year Degree Program For Teachers

State Representative John Cavaletto (R-Salem) passed House Bill 4956 out of the Illinois House Wednesday, legislation that will create a three-year degree program for those who want to become teachers in Illinois.

“Working with superintendents and college presidents, I am happy we have come up with one idea to address the challenge of the teacher shortage in Illinois,” commented Rep. John Cavaletto, Republican Spokesperson for the Elementary & Secondary Education: Licensing, Administration & Oversight committee. “This legislation will allow for our teacher training schools to streamline the course requirements and graduate more teachers sooner and placed faster into our schools faster.”

This proposal amends the Educator Licensure Article of the Illinois School Code and provides that, beginning with the 2019-2020 academic year, every public university in Illinois that would offer an educator preparation program, should offer a 3-year degree completion program. Before implementation of these programs, a public university shall submit to the Board of Higher Education the curriculum and requirements of its program for approval.

Upon completion of the proposed program, a student shall receive a bachelor’s degree and qualify for entitlement for licensure. The Board of Higher Education, in consultation with the State Educator Preparation and Licensure Board and the State Board of Education are required to adopt rules to implement the program.

House Bill 4956 now goes to the Illinois Senate for consideration. Attached is audio with the representative on the measure.