Celebrate Dr. John Dawdy’s 47 Years Of Service

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is hosting a celebration in honor of Dr. John Dawdy’s 47 years of providing excellent care to the community. Dr. Dawdy’s patients and community members are invited to celebrate his retirement on Thursday, April 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Fair Oaks Conference room at HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

“Our community has been blessed to have such an excellent care provider for so many years. Dr. Dawdy compassionately cares for all of his patients. He will be greatly missed,” said Brian Nall, President and CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital. “We wish him and his wife, Sharon, well on a much deserved retirement.”

Dr. Dawdy started his practice in 1971 in Greenville. He later joined HSHS Medical Group because he saw the professional direction of the community changing within the health care field and wanted to support the hospital’s decision by joining their Medical Staff.

“I remember walking down the hall of Dr. Boyd E. McCracken’s office as a young boy and telling my mother that I wanted to be doctor when I grew up,” said Dr. Dawdy. “I followed my dream, and after completing my residency, my family and I moved back to Greenville to start my practice. One of my favorite things about providing care in my hometown is the comfort of taking care of people that I know and helping them heal. I have also enjoyed the progression of life in treating multiple generations of local families,” he said.

During retirement, Dr. Dawdy plans to increase his number of beehives as well as keeping an affiliation with the HSHS Medical Group.

For more information about the celebration in honor of Dr. Dawdy’s retirement, please call 618-690-3410.

For information about HSHS Holy Family Hospital, visit Holy Family’s web site at www.hshsholyfamily.org. HSHS Holy Family Hospital is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.