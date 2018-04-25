Charges Filed In Drug Death

A Greenville man has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with the Class X felony charge of drug induced homicide.

Jesse W. Woolford, age 28, appeared in court Monday after he was charged in connection with the death of 25-year-old Tishelle Riggins of Greenville. It is alleged Woolford knowingly delivered Fentenayl, a controlled substance, to Riggins and she died early Saturday as a result of inhalation of a portion of that drug.

In court, Judy Steele was appointed attorney for the defendant. His bond was set at $250,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 16.

Bond County Coroner Anthony Brooks said emergency service personnel responded about 1:50 a.m. Saturday to a residence in the 600 block of East College Avenue in Greenville upon receiving information there was an unresponsive person inside.

Riggins was pronounced dead at 2:40 a.m. Brooks reported an autopsy was performed Sunday. He said the exact cause of death is undetermined at this time, pending results of toxicology and microbiology tests.

The case remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department and Bond County coroner.

Brooks said funeral arrangements for Riggins are pending at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville.