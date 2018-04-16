Charges Filed In Fatal Madison County Accident

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons filed charges Monday against 54 year old Mohamed Y. Jama, in connection with a fatal traffic accident on November 21, 2017 on Southbound I-55 in Madison County.

Yama has been charged with four counts of Reckless Homicide, a Class 2 Felony, and eight counts of Aggravated Reckless Driving, a Class 4 Felony.

The charges allege Yama operated a 2016 Cascadia Freightliner tractor trailer in a construction zone at a speed which was greater than reasonable and proper and he failed to reduce speed appropriately to avoid colliding with multiple vehicles within the construction zone.

As a result of this collision, 17 year old Madisen N. Bertels 20 year old Hailey J. Bertels, both of Staunton, 20 year old Tori. R. Carroll, of Alhambra, and 19 year old Vivian Vu, of Joplin, MO, were killed. Eleven other people sustained injuries.

The maximum penalty for a Class 2 felony is 3-14 years in prison, and the maximum penalty for a Class 4 felony is 1-3 years in prison. Jama turned himself in Monday afternoon and will remain in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, where he is being held with no bond.