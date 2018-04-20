Choirs To Sing At GU

Two local high school groups will join the Greenville University choir for a special program later this month.

The Bond County Unit 2 high school select choir and Highland High School Madrigal Singers will perform with the Greenville University Choir and Chamber Singers on Sunday, April 29.

The program begins at 4 p.m. in the Whitlock Music Center.

They will perform selections from a variety of cultures in diverse musical styles. The featured selection will be a combined performance of “Gospel Mass,” composed by St. Louisan Robert Ray.

The Unit 2 choir is directed by Megan McPeak. Director of the Highland ensemble is Andrew Gibb-Clark.

Greenville University’s choir is conducted by Jeffrey Wilson.