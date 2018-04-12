City Park On Idler Lane

Many are not aware that the City of Greenville has a small park on the north end of Idler Lane near the Governor Bond Lake boat ramp.

At this week’s Greenville City Council meeting, City Manager Dave Willey suggested the park be put to use. He told the council if a mile long walking path was put in and restrooms were reopened, the cost would be around $30,000. He said the Lake Fund could cover that expense.

Willey also pointed out free labor could be provided by youth as a service project.

Councilmen want the city manager to provide additional information at the next meeting.