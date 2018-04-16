Clinton County 4-H Thanks Volunteers

April 15-21 is National Volunteer Week, and University of Illinois Extension 4-H Youth Development program wants to thank the more than 12,000 4-H adult and youth volunteers who guide and support the nearly 200,000 4-H participants in Illinois. Illinois 4-H volunteers are empowering and preparing youth for success as 4-H members provide service to others and their community.

In Clinton County, there are over 100 volunteers who are inspiring youth involved in county and local 4-H club programs. Local 4-H volunteers include:

Club Leaders

Denise Sinclair

Diane Sinclair

Kathy Pingsterhaus

Anita Brandmeyer

Annette Tebbe

Jeana Brandmeyer

Kelly Elias

Michelle Wegmann

Herman Wegmann

Kimberly Wolter

Jennifer Litteken

Chris Detmer

Megan Detmer

Mike Claypool

John Toedte

Jamie Toedte

Amanda Raynor

Jackie VanGorkom

Jen Heinzmann

Dena Brammeier

Sheila Lueking

Judy Johnson

Doug Lueking

Sarah Tebbe

Becky Henrichs

Emily Henrichs

Tina Hilmes

Billie Jo Brunker

Anne Strate

Timothy Brunker

Rhonda Bohn

Sally Brunker

Lynette Sherman

Craig Buscher

Laura Wesselmann

Jeannie Brendel

Barb Johnston

Pete Cinotto

Carly Youngless

Douglas Gruenke

Laurie Henderson

Amanda Woodall

Superintendents

Stacey Madson

Dave Ratermann

Brian Richter

Josh Tebbe

Laurie Henderson

Mike Claypool

Workshop Volunteers

Dwight Shubert

Diane Sinclair

Anita Brandmeyer

Jeana Brandmeyer

Reed Johnston

Dave Ratermann

Marvin Ratermann

Linda Ratermann

Rachel King

Diane Thole

Pam Buehne

Pete Cinotto

Teen Teachers

Mater Dei

Carlyle FFA

Central FFA

Centralia High School FFA

Wesclin FFA

Clinton County 4-H Federation

Extension Foundation

Jeannie Brendel

Mike Claypool

Rochelle Halstead

Rob Gerstenecker

Vivian Luebbers

Ruthan Redmon

Dave Ratermann

Kelly Elias

Extension Council

Deanna Ratermann

Mike Claypool

Dave Ratermann

Kelly Elias

Rafael Him

Bob Netemeyer

Matt Cain