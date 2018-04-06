Colon Cancer Educational Event

Colon cancer is preventable, treatable and beatable when found early. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland invites the community to attend an educational open house event on colon cancer April 12, 2018. The event will be located in the hospital’s Ungacta Conference Center and will be open to community members to attend anytime between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees will learn about signs, symptoms and facts about colon cancer. This open house event will feature an inflated, walk-through colon, and tours of the gastrointestinal (GI) lab will be held at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) Kits, a new way to screen for colorectal cancer in the privacy of your home, will also be available at no charge.

“We are excited to provide this educational event to our community. According to fightcolorectalcancer.org, one in three people are not up-to-date with their colorectal cancer screening, and one in 20 people will be diagnosed with colorectal cancer,” said Deb Elledge, RN Nurse Navigator at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland. “It is our hope that through education and awareness we can make an impact on those who have delayed or chosen not to be screened.”

For more information, contact Deb, RN Nurse Navigator at (618) 651-2885.

To learn more about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.