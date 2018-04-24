Council Approves Pump Purchase

At a brief special meeting of the Greenville City Council Monday night, approval was given for the purchase of a pump for the wastewater system.

City Clerk Sue Ann Nelson told the council, it is believed the pump at the Sixth Street lift station was struck by lightning. The city has submitted a claim to its insurance carrier, but needs the pump replaced as soon as possible. The pump costs $9,400.

The council also approved payment of bills, to take care of them before the fiscal year ends on April 30.

The two motions were unanimously approved by the council with Jes Adam, Mike Heath and Kyle Littlefield in attendance. Mayor Alan Gaffner participated by phone. Councilman John Gillard was absent.

The council had plans to meet this week to continue discussion on a budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year, but that will not occur. The council’s next regular meeting is May 8 and the budget will be a topic on the agenda.