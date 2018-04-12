Council Proclamations

At this month’s meeting, the Greenville City Council issued two proclamations.

One was approved as a resolution, making April Kaskaskia College Month.

K.C. has an educational center in Greenville.

More than 7,000 students enroll annually in the Kaskaskia College system. K.C. is ranked second in the state and eighth nationally among community colleges for students achieving their educational and career goals.

The council also issued a proclamation for April to be 9-1-1 Education Month.

The city recognizes the significance of the 9-1-1 system and the importance of training everyone on the proper use of it.