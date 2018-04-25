Death Investigation In Sorento

An investigation is underway into the death of a 31-year-old Sorento woman on Monday.

Bond County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Steven Unterbrink said there are no apparent signs of foul play and he is awaiting autopsy and toxicology results.

The woman was found unresponsive at a residence just outside of Sorento.

Emergency medical service personnel were sent to the house and shortly afterwards the sheriff’s department was called.

Unterbrink said the woman was taken by ambulance to Staunton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

WGEL contacted Montgomery County Coroner Brad Targhetta, who said he would not comment about the ongoing case.