Discovery Group For Parkinson’s Disease Treatment Program

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland invites the community to attend a Parkinson’s Discovery Group event on Tuesday, April 24 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. in the hospital’s Ungacta Conference Center. This event provides an opportunity to learn/share helpful information, support each other in dealing with Parkinson’s disease related issues, and to connect with others with similar concerns.

Kayla Toennies, MOT, OTR/L, with the Outpatient Rehabilitation Department, will also introduce the hospital’s Lee Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT) BIG for Life Program.

Big for Life is a group-based exercise class designed for individuals who have already completed LSVT BIG to help maintain their functional gains.

For more information or to RSVP, please call 618-651-2720. To learn more about HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, visit stjosephshighland.org. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.