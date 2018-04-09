Dog Obedience Class For 4-H Members

4-H members enrolled in the dog project can participate in a beginner obedience class on Monday evenings starting on April 16 and running through June 4 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds.

Dogs must be up to date on vaccinations, and youth should bring proof of vaccinations to the first class. Members participating in the class should age 8 or older, and a parent or adult should plan on staying on site during the class.

Sessions will focus on basic obedience skills needed for the 4-H dog obedience show and learning how to show in a showmanship class. The 4-H dog show will be on June 11 at 6 p.m. at the Bond County Fairgrounds.

To participate, members should call the Bond County Extension Office at 618-664-3665 by April 13.