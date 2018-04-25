Dr. Dawdy Retiring After 47 Years

Dr. John Dawdy of Greenville will be retiring May 1 after 47 years as a physician.

A public reception to honor Dr. Dawdy will be held Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Fair Oaks Conference Room at HSHS Holy Family Hospital.

Dr. Dawdy, a Greenville native, said he always wanted to be a physician, and he is proud of his family’s history of serving the surrounding area. His great grandfather was a judge, his grandfather was a veterinarian, and he and his brothers are doctors. One of his daughters is a doctor and the other is a nurse. His son is a psychologist.

Click below to hear his comments in full:

Dr. Dawdy said there have been many medical advances in the past 47 years and he believes more dramatic advancements will be coming in the next ten years.

Click below to hear more:

Dr. Dawdy said he will do more beekeeping in his retirement and spend more time with family.

Click below for more:

John’s brothers, Tom and David, are doctors. He and his wife, Sharon, are the parents of three grown children, David, Ann and Jennifer.

Sharon spent time as a volunteer for the hospital auxiliary and was also a teacher.