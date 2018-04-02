Exit Forty-Five Project

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has awarded a contract for major improvements to occur at the intersection of Illinois Rt. 127 and Interstate 70 at Exit 45.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey said it appears the work will be done in the spring of 2019. He said it will include reconstruction of parts of the Exit 45 interchange. The project was originally scheduled for this spring and summer (of 2018), but IDOT determined they couldn’t start it until the Rt. 143 project was complete.

Click below to hear more:

Killian Corporation of Mascoutah was awarded the contract by IDOT.

Willey said the improvements definitely need to be done and he is happy the state will do them. He has concerns, however, that the plan is to completely close each of the four ramps and both lanes of traffic on the Rt. 127 bridge. The ramp closures could be a maximum of five days and the bridge closure could extend to 10 days.

Thinking of the affect on businesses and motorists, Willey said concerns have been expressed to IDOT. He said ramps will be closed for short periods of times, as will Rt. 127. The city’s concern is that businesses on both sides of the interstate will suffer harm if the closures last very long.

Click below to hear his comments:

The city manager plans to send information about the project to business owners in that area.

Anyone wanting more immediate answers to questions can call Willey at 664-1644.