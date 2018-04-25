Factory Theatre Presents “Country Ella”

Greenville University’s Factory Theatre is presenting a play this week for the whole family, especially children.

Jes Adam, director of the production, said “Country Ella” is a unique twist on the classic Cinderella story. He said it’s for the whole family and will especially appeal to younger audiences. Showtimes are April 26—28 at 7:30 pm with a special matinee performance at 2:30 pm on the 28th.

Adam said the play was written by Wes Cannon, a former university student. Cannon graduated in 2000 and lives in Virginia now. He’ll be coming back to town with his family to see the production.

Ten people are in the cast. The local children are Than Williams, Katie Gouge, Kinley Grove and Tiana Estevez.

University students in the show include Kelsey Middleton, Chasity Cook, Will Sunderland, Shelbi Fisher, Emilia Ferraro and Joel Penaro.

Tickets are $5 per person and can be purchased in advance at Jo’s Java, Watson’s Drug Store and Adam Brothers. If they are available, tickets will also be sold at the door.

The Factory Theatre is at 401 East Harris Avenue in Greenville.