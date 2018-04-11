FCA Night Of Champions Fundraiser

The local region of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will present its annual fundraiser, A Night of Champions, Sunday.

The meal and program will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Greenville University Armington Center.

Luke Hohlt, director of the South Central Illinois FCA region, said funds raised are used to grow the ministry, fund athletic camps, and bibles for students.

Click below to hear his comments:

This year’s guest speaker will be Steve Fitzhugh, who played in the National Football League and at one time was one of the five fastest runners in the United States. Hohlt said Fitzhugh has been involved with FCA for many years.

Click below to hear more:

During the program, FCA scholarships will be presented to one male and one female student, in addition to other special awards being announced.

Anyone can attend the Night of Champions event by sending an e-mail to mhohlt@fca.org. There is no charge, but there will be an opportunity to financially support FCA.