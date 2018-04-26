First CEO Trade Show May 2

The inaugural Bond County CEO (Creative Entrepreneurial Opportunities) class will showcase their individual businesses Wednesday, May 2 at a trade show in the Greenville First Presbyterian Church gym. The show is 6 to 8 p.m. and admission is free. Those attending can purchase products or services from the students, who will each have their own booth.

Created around ten years ago by the Midland Institute in Effingham, CEO is a unique yearlong experience for students who apply and are selected for the class. A dozen students from Greenville and Mulberry Grove high schools have spent ninety minutes each morning before school meeting local business leaders and touring businesses. CEO is funded by local investors and is coordinated outside of the school system, but with the cooperation of both school districts.

Students and their businesses that will be spotlighted at the trade show are:

Zach Bohannon, Zach’s Custom Designs, a decor business based around decals.

Tyler Bryant, Candles and Nothing More, high quality homemade candles and candle melts.

Mara Caldieraro, Aroma Packs, dual-purpose heat or cold packs, filled with rice saturated in essential oils.

Alyssa Dothager, Al’s Comfy Covers, comfortable tie blankets for all ages.

Cody Gaffner, Cody’s Custom Carts, tailors golf carts to the consumer’s values and needs, such as a 6” lift kit, large all terrain tires, light kit, and flippable back seat.

Jason Kennedy, Jason’s Clean Cut Lawns, lawn mowing service.

Jenna Koonce, A Queen’s Treasure, quality jewelry for all ages.

Lauren Meadows, Lauren’s Décor, old bottles and jars repurposed into useful items and decorations.

Makenzie Riggins, Kenzie’s Care Collection, a body care company offering five all natural products.

Mason Schweppe, Schweppe’s Assistance Services, providing a variety of assistance services like grocery delivery, house maintenance, yard work, junk removal, and more.

Kaitlynn Smith, Nostalgic Captures, photography helping people create and capture important life moments

Reauna Stiff, Re’s Tees & Designs, a t-shirt business specializing in vinyl heat press design orders.

The public is welcome to the trade show to meet these young business owners and learn more about Bond County CEO. The students for the upcoming CEO school year have been selected and will be announced in the near future.