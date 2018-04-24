First Vandalia Corp. Holds Annual Meeting

The 34th Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of First Vandalia Corp., parent company of The First National Bank with locations in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove and Greenville, was held on Wednesday April 18, 2018 at The First National Bank in Vandalia, Illinois.

Steven C. Henna, Ann M. Schwarm, and Michael R. Radliff were re-elected to three-year terms. They join fellow directors B. Rand Edwards, David J. Lidy, Thomas L. McCarty, Janice K. Romack, and Todd L. Shulman.

Scott Lively, CPA, a partner with the accounting firm of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, announced the annual audit resulted in “nothing but positives” and that The First National Bank was operating “equal or above its peers.” He commented on the company’s financial performance, “Bank management does a very good job watching operating costs. As stockholders, you are getting a great return on investment.”

Chairman Todd Shulman praised The First National Bank’s employees as “a talented group who work hard for our customers and are advocates for the community.”

Bank President Michael Radliff echoed Shulman’s comments, referring to the bank employees as “top notch.” He added that the bank’s success is the product of hard work by the staff.

First Vandalia Corp. finished the fiscal year with over $323 million in assets, marking steady growth of $18 million in the past five years.

Chartered in 1865, The First National Bank has received Bauer Financial’s highest ranking of five stars for 110 consecutive quarters. The bank can be found on-line at www.thefnb.com.