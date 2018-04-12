FNB Bicycle Drive Returns

The First National Bank and Greenville Police Department are co-sponsoring the 2nd Annual Ride It Forward, a community bicycle drive for area youth. This event provides free bicycles to children between the ages of 5 and 12. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 19 at The First National Bank’s Greenville location with the bicycle giveaway at 10:15 a.m. All bikes will be given on a first come, first serve basis, while supplies last.

“This is one of my favorite events the bank hosts,” said FNB employee Kristin Wasmuth, one of the Ride It Forward organizers. “The kids are really excited that morning to choose their bikes.”

John Goldsmith, FNB Marketing Director, added, “We’re looking forward to building upon the success of last year’s Ride It Forward. To do so, we’ll need the community’s support in donating bikes that are ready to ride.”

FNB is seeking donations of new or gently used bicycles or bicycle parts. These may be dropped off from Monday, April 23rd through Monday, May 7th at The First National Bank’s Greenville location. Monetary donations, payable to the Greenville Police Association, will be used for purchasing additional parts and safety equipment.

In conjunction with the bicycle distribution, the Greenville Police Department will provide a bicycle safety course on the bank parking lot from 10 a.m. until noon that day. This course is free to children of all ages. Participants must provide their own bike and are required to wear a helmet.

For more information about Ride It Forward, call Kristin or John at The First National Bank, 664-0300.

Chartered in 1865, The First National Bank also has locations in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, and Mulberry Grove.