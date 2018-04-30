FNB Supports Area Non-Profits

Over 35 groups were presented financial contributions last week at First National Bank’s 10th annual hometown support breakfast.

Checks were presented to not-for-profit groups, school organizations and fire districts from throughout Bond County. The event is held in April in honor of Community Banking Month.

Mike Radliff, FNB president, thanked the groups for the service and announced the bank would distribute a total of $8,150. He said FNB is a community bank and this is how they give back.

Click below to hear more:

The donations bring FNB’s total giving in Bond County to over $13,000 since January 1.

The bank has locations in Mulberry Grove, Greenville, Vandalia, Ramsey and Patoka.