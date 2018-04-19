GHS Botball Team Places Third

The Greenville High School robotics team recorded an excellent finish recently in the St. Louis Regional Botball Tournament.

The Comets placed third overall out of 15 teams.

Botball is an educational robotics program.

Maurice Powers, team mentor and coach, said there is a defined game board with specific goals and objectives lined out. Students then work with autonomous robots.

The Comets also won a Judges Award for most creative design. Powers said it was the result of the work of Joel Nord for the use of rubber bands to lift the weight of discs used in game obstacles.