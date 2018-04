The 2018 Greenville High School Prom Court has been announced. Queen candidates are Daisy Kaplan, Hannah Williams, Cameryn Gan, Anastasia Baird, and Logan Hilmes.

Candidates for the King’s crown include Johnathan Hall, CJ Hanna, Timothy Zobrist, Brandon Hamel, and Joshua Forsberg.

Prom at GHS is Saturday, May 5th. Doors open at 7 PM.