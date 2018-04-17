Goldsmith Named 2018 Turley Award Winner

John Goldsmith has been named the recipient of the 25th annual Gerald Turley Memorial Award by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. Those nominating Goldsmith cited his involvement with the annual Greenville Memorial Day program, Greenville Graffiti Car Show, Greenville Lions Club, Bond County Historical Society, and Greenville Bicentennial. He serves as the volunteer curator for the DeMoulin Museum and as a co-chairman on the Bond County Independence Day Festival.

Goldsmith is a Bond County native, graduating from Greenville High School. John went on to Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communications. John is married to Gina Lewis/Goldsmith.

A WGEL Radio alum, Goldsmith is also the former Executive Director of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and Greenville Tourism. He started several key events that still bring individuals to Greenville each year. Goldsmith has a keen eye for Cardinals baseball and started the Cardinals Baseball Luncheon. The event continues to grow in popularity. Goldsmith, along with a committee of volunteers, started what it is known today as the “Graffiti Car Show.” Each year, John shows his passion for the local area and finds more ways to continue to grow the event along with the help of the committee members.

Goldsmith is dedicated to the Greenville area, and it shows in his involvement. Typical of his demeanor, you would never know how much volunteer time John truly puts in for his community. John has been involved on the Greenville Fire Protection District Board as a Board Member for 7 years, He has been a Greenville Cemetery Board Member for 14 years, where he has served as chairman and secretary, and led the effort to preserve the Montrose Mausoleum. He is also Past President of the Bond County Historical Society and past member of the Greenville Tourism Board and Kingsbury Park District Board. He served as President of the Greenville Bicentennial Board during the first two years of planning and founded the Bond County Independence Day Festival Association in July 2013 to bring fireworks back to Greenville. For 15 years, he organized and emceed dozens of trivia nights to raise funds for several not-for-profits, helped with Relay for Life and Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation, and is also a member of the Bond County CEO Board since its inception in August 2016.

Along with being part of organizations in the Greenville area, John was the Executive Director for National Road Association of Illinois for 5 years.

Rex Catron nominated Goldsmith for many reasons, one of which was, “He is the founder and volunteer curator of the DeMoulin Museum, which honors the founders, employees, and unique products created by the DeMoulin factory.” Catron also stated, “The museum is becoming one of Greenville’s major attractions, drawing several hundred tourists each year.”

When asked about being announced the winner of the 25th Annual Turley award, Goldsmith stated “I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year’s Turley Award recipient. Many of the past recipients are people I consider friends and mentors. To be among their ranks is truly humbling. Greenville and Bond County have been very good to me and I’ve done my best to repay that debt through my community service.”

The winner of the Gerald Turley Memorial Award is selected by a special committee of the Chamber of Commerce. Created in 1994 to honor a Greenville citizen who has demonstrated personal sacrifice, involvement, innovation, and community leadership to promote the success of Greenville, the award was named for Gerald Turley, a former mayor. The program honoring this year’s recipient will be held May 3 at Donnewald Distributing Company.