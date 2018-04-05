Governor Bond Lake Permits

Those using boats on Governor Bond Lake are reminded a boat permit must be purchased from the City of Greenville every year.

The cost for the permit is based on residency and the horsepower of the watercraft mower.

Applicants must provide proof of insurance and a valid state watercraft registration card. If the applicant lives in a state that does not have watercraft cards, copies of boat and motor titles are required.

Permits can be purchased at the Greenville Municipal Building, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Permits are for the calendar year and the city does not issue daily permits.

For more information go to Greenville Illinois dot com on the Internet and click on “permits” under the “services” tab, or call 664-1644.