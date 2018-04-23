It is not too early to get your information submitted for the Greenville City-Wide Yard Sale.

It is scheduled for Friday, May 4 and Saturday, May 5.

The city is coordinating the event and will provide maps showing the location, hours and some items available at the sales. Individuals planning yard sales that weekend are invited to complete a form, available at the municipal building, Chamber of Commerce office and Greenville Public Library.

Information from the submitted forms will be used for the yard sale directory and map. They must be turned in to the municipal building by 5 p.m. May 1 to be included on the map. There is no cost.

Yard sale maps will be available beginning May 3 at the municipal building, police department, Chamber office and library.

It is not required that a yard sale be included on the map, but is recommended to help shoppers.

Yard sale signs should only be posted on private property with the owner’s consent and are illegal to be placed on utility, street sign and signal light poles.