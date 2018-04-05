Greenville Economic Development Efforts

The City of Greenville is working on an economic development deal, but no details are available at this time.

Tuesday night, the Greenville City Council met in executive session a little more than two hours to discuss real estate.

When the council came out of closed session, it quickly approved three motions. Two were for land purchase options and the other was for a lease on what was described as Project REF.

The council authorized City Manager Dave Willey to execute any of the options.

Willey said he could not provide any details due to a confidentiality agreement between the city and the other party.

He told WGEL it is a potentially large economic development project and the city is bound by the confidentiality agreement until any action is taken on the options that have been offered.