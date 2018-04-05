Greenville FFA Parent & Member Banquet

The 62nd annual Greenville FFA Parent and Member Banquet was held at the First Christian Church in Greenville. Special awards were presented to members, many of those in the organization received recognition and adults were inducted as honorary members in the Greenville FFA Chapter. Recipients of the Greenville FFA Honorary degrees were: Jamie and David Baum, Tom and Melinda Harnetiaux, Justin and Mindy Jefferson, Lana Schaefer, Doug Schaefer, Ricarda and Steve Wall. The honorary FFA degrees are presented to persons who have provided extra assistance in the organization.

Special awards were given to several FFA members. They included: FFA Chapter Scholarship Award to Amber Blackmon, Leadership Award to J. T. Thiems, the Activity Award to Cole Wall, Work Award to Markus Wall, Star Greenhand to Marissa Schaefer Outstanding Member to Levi Siebert. This award is named in memory of Craig Turley. The Dekalb Award was given to Shelbi McCray. Dalton Knerrer, Levi Siebert, Chad Stearns, J. T. Thiems, Cole Wall and Markus Wall were recognized for receiving their State FFA Degrees in June.

Senior members receiving chapter scholarships were Amber Blackmon, Blake Doll, Logan Hilmes, Shelbi McCray, Maggie Poynter, Wil Schreiber, J. T. Thiems. Activity T shirts were presented to the top five students in each year in the FFA. The recognition is based on involvement in various activities during the past year. The recipients include: First year – Leno Caldieraro, Morgan Wilderman, R. J. Sinclair, Megan Hallemann, Taylor Mattson, and Joely Craver. Second year –. Marissa Schaefer, Grace Baum, Carson Mathewson, and Wil Harnetiaux, and Jason Zeeb. Third year members – Levi Siebert, Cole Wall, Chad Stearns, Brad Beckert, and Dalton Knerrer, Fourth year members –. Shelbi McCray, J. T. Thiems, Amber Blackmon, Markus Wall, and Logan Hilmes.

Chapter Proficiency award winners included Shelbi McCray – Swine Production – 1st at Section and District and 2nd at State. Cole Wall – Fiber and Oil Crop Production, Diversified Crop Production Entrepreneurship, Beef Production Entrepreneurship, Grain Production Entrepreneurship placing first at Section and 2nd at District. Leah Betts – Goat Production Entrepreneurship, Jason Zeeb – Dairy Placement, Molly Snow – Equine Science Entrepreneurship. Amber Blackmon –Equine Science Placement, Vegetable Production, and Poultry Production, Wil Harnetiaux – Diversified Crop Production Placement and Grain Production Placement placing 1st at Section and 2nd at District, Carson Mathewson – Safety, Grace Baum – Diversified Livestock Production, Brad Beckert- Forestry Management and Products placing first at Section and second at District, Chad Stearns – Ag Mechanics Design and Fabrication and Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance placing first at Section and second at District, J. T. Thiems –Diversified Agriculture Production, Levi Siebert – Small Animal Care and Production placing 1st at Section and 2nd at District, and Taylor Huels, – Dairy Production placing first in Section and District, and 2nd at State.

FFA Advisor Steve Zimmerman recognized the FFA Officers for the past year. Presented plaques were J. T. Thiems, president; Cole Wall, vice president; Marissa Schaefer, secretary; Chad Stearns, treasurer; Shelbi McCray, reporter; Wil Harnetiaux, sentinel; Grace Baum, parliamentarian; Markus Wall, historian; and Levi Siebert, chaplain.

Greenhand Officers for the year were Morgan Wilderman, president; R. J Sinclair, vice president; Shaylin Moore, secretary; and Leno Caldieraro, Reporter.

Guest speaker for the evening was Paxton Morse, SIUC Student and former Illinois FFA Vice President.