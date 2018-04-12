The Greenville Police March activity report shows one theft of items valued at more than $500.00, one theft of items valued at less than $500.00, one incidence of retail theft, and two reports of criminal damage to property.

There were three reports of criminal trespass, three incidents involving juveniles, and one incident of illegal possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Police wrote two citations for illegal transportation or possession of alcohol, four for driver’s license violations, two for seat belt infractions, and six speeding tickets.

Officers made 17 traffic arrests and 14 criminal arrests.

They responded to 18 traffic accidents, two with injuries.

Firefighters from area districts responded to 89 calls.