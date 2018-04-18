Greenville Public Library Historical Program

The Greenville Public Library’s fundraising historical program is Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Bradford Community Room.

The topic will be Illinois’ bicentennial. Kevin Kaegy is the guest speaker.

All proceeds will be used for the library’s summer reading program. An $8 donation is requested for admission. Refreshments will be served.

A silent auction will also take place for a commissioned framed paper cutting done by Barbara Dyar. It includes an outline of the State of Illinois and state symbols such as the Cardinal and a violet.