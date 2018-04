Construction for the installation of a sewer main will cause part of Beaumont Avenue in Greenville to be closed Monday, April 9th and potentially Wednesday, April 11th weather permitting. The closure will be from 8 AM to 4:30 PM and will affect the stretch of Beaumont from just south of the Casey’s convenience store to Asbury. The street will reopen each afternoon after 4:30 p.m. The detour route will be Rt. 140 to Grigg Street or Rt. 140 to Rt. 127.