The first annual Greenville University Forensics Conference is Friday and Saturday on the main campus.

Hosted by the Departments of Biology, Chemistry and Criminal Justice, the conference is designed to increase awareness in the role of forensic science in today’s legal system.

Michael Laughlin. G.U. Department of Criminal Justice chairman, said there is a full lineup of distinguished speakers for the conference.

The conference is open to anyone with an interest in forensic science and registration is still available. Go to Greenville.edu and search for “forensic” to register online. You can also register at the event Friday or Saturday.

Conference hours are Friday starting at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Armington Center. Saturday afternoon, the attendees will break into various sessions. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are included with the registration fee.