GU Street Fest On College Ave. Saturday

A portion of College Avenue will be shut down Saturday evening, as students hold a Street Fest.

Jantzen Michael, Vice President of Intercultural Affairs for the Greenville Student Government Association, extended an invitation to the community as well as students. She said College Avenue will be blocked from Elm to Spruce Streets for the event.

Michael said there will be food trucks, several bands, ice cream, and activities like games, a graffiti wall, face painting, sidewalk chalk, and more.

You can find details for the Street Fest on Facebook. Once again, the Greenville University Street Fest is this Saturday, April 28 from 5 to 8 PM along College Avenue between Elm and Spruce Streets.