Health Board Talks Finances & Food Scores

In the recent Bond County Board of Health meeting, Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert reported a decrease in cash for the month. Eifert said the drop was due to a slowing of state payments as well as revenue that is budgeted, but not expected until later in the fiscal year.

The health department’s building will be paid off in June, which will decrease monthly expenses.

The board also discussed scores given to local food establishments by the county health inspector. Those scores are published quarterly on the Bond County Health Department’s website, www.BCHD.us.