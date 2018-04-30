House Fire on Chestnut in Greenville

A fire broke out Sunday just before 5PM at 1301 Chestnut in Greenville. According to the Greenville Fire Protection district, homeowner Max Sussenbach said he heard a popping noise in the garage looked out and saw the fire. Sussenbach was the only one home at the time and left the house and called 911.

Greenville firefighters with mutual aid from Pocahontas, Smithboro and Mulberry Grove arrived to extinguish the fire. The home is a complete loss, but no one was hurt. Greenville Fire protection district chief Denny Wise said the fire started in the garage but no cause could be determined.