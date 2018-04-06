HSHS Holy Family Hospital Economic Impact

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is a key contributor to the local and state economies, providing steady job growth while improving the health of the residents and communities we serve. According to a new report, HSHS Holy Family Hospital employs 228 full-time equivalent (FTE) health care professionals, resulting in 300 additional jobs for the community, and generates a total annual impact of $75,880,839 on the local and state economies.

The report, HSHS Holy Family Hospital: Our Impact on the Economy, was developed in conjunction with the Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA) and its statewide economic impact report, Illinois Hospitals and Health Systems $95.3 Billion State Economic Impact.

“We are proud to serve our community by both providing essential health care services and strengthening our local economy and the state economy,” said Brian Nall, President and CEO of HSHS Holy Family Hospital. “Holy Family plays a critical role in the local and state economies by employing highly skilled health care professionals and spurring more economic activity through our spending on goods, services and capital improvements, such as updating the hospital’s fire protection system as well as the plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems.”

“As we navigate through changes in healthcare and a shortage in workforce, it is important that Illinois hospitals have the funding support needed to remain fiscally sound to continue to retain and create jobs, attract businesses to our community, and provide access to high-quality health care services,” said Nall