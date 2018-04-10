HSHS Medical Group Welcomes Urologist

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome David Bitzer, MD, urologist, to their team of providers. Dr. Bitzer sees patients at 904 Medical Park Drive, Ste. 3, Effingham, IL; 200 Healthcare Dr., Greenville, IL; and 1215 Franciscan Drive, Litchfield, IL.

Dr. Bitzer completed his medical degree at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and his residency with Southern Illinois University Affiliated Hospitals. Board certified in urology, he is a member of the Illinois State Medical Society and the American Urologic Association. In his free time, Dr. Bitzer enjoys swimming; water sports; international travel; and cheering for the Illini.

Conditions treated include:

All urologic conditions: male and female, pediatric to geriatric

Incontinence

Cancer

Impotence

Stones

Pediatric care:

Bed wetting

Dysfunctional voiding

Undescended testes

Hydroceles

Hypospadias

Circumcision

For information on a referral to Dr. Bitzer, please call 217-540-2350.

To learn more about Dr. Bitzer and other HSHS Medical Group specialists, visit hshsmedicalgroup.org.