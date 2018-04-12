HSHS Patient & Family Engagement Council

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville are accepting applications for their Patient and Family Engagement Council. Application submissions are due April 20 and the first meeting will be held April 26.

The purpose of the Engagement Council is to assist the hospitals in gathering insight from community members and providing recommendations to hospital leaders on programs and projects related to the strategic goals of the organization. This insightful feedback is expected to positively impact the patient and family experience.

The specific duties of the Hospital Engagement Council include:

Gather feedback from community members to assist the hospital in improving systems, processes, safety, and efficiency of care for patients and family members.

Collaborate with hospital leaders as necessary to integrate suggested improvements into the planning and development process for new initiatives, programs, and projects.

Provide suggestions on ways to build positive relationships between the hospital and members of the community.

Assist in promoting health care services provided by the hospital to the community through networking and advocacy efforts.

Serve on subcommittees as requested.

Interested community members are asked to fill out an application that can be found at either link below. Submission information is also included on the application.

http://www.stjosephshighland.org/Community-Connection

http://stjoebreese.com/Community-Connection

http://www.hshsholyfamily.org/Community-Connection

If you have questions, please call 618-526-5410 (St. Joseph’s Breese), 618-651-2820 (St. Joseph’s Highland) or 618-690-3402 (Holy Family Greenville). HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Breese and Highland, and HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville are part of the Southern Illinois Division of Hospital Sisters Health System, which also includes HSHS St. Elizabeth’s in O’Fallon and HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial in Effingham.