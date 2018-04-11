I-55 Semi Vs. Car Accident

Illinois State Police are investigating a semi vs. passenger car crash that occurred just before 7 PM Tuesday evening.

According to the preliminary investigation, a passenger vehicle pulled over to the right shoulder of northbound Interstate 55 at milepost 6 at approximately 6:59 PM for unknown reasons. The passenger vehicle then continued northbound on 55 at a very low rate of speed, possibly stopping in the lane of traffic.

A truck-tractor tanker struck the rear of the passenger vehicle. The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Further information has not been made available.