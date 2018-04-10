ISP Recognize National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is recognizing 911 Operators and other behind-the-scenes-heroes who dispatch Troopers and officers from other state agencies in emergency situations.

The recognition comes during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 8-14, when the public safety community formally acknowledges the contributions and sacrifices of all Telecommunicators, Call-Takers, and Technicians.

“Our telecommunications professionals are some of the best in the country,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “They play a vital role in the safety of our officers and work around the clock to ensure that emergency assistance is provided when requested. They hold one of the least visible, yet most critical jobs in public safety.”

The ISP employs more than 100 telecommunicators at its six call centers across the state. They provided communications assistance for more than 480,000 incidents and handled over 87,500 calls for service in 2017.

Governor Bruce Rauner is also applauding their work, calling them the lifeline of communications in emergency situations.

“Every single person who takes calls and works behind the scenes to make sure the people of Illinois have help when they need it deserves a round of applause,” Rauner said. “They work in highly intense conditions and manage to keep their composure to protect our officers and our citizens. I am thankful for their dedicated service.”

Telecommunicators across the country are honored for their contribution to protecting public safety during the second week of April each year.