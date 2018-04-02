ISP Remove 99 Vehicles & Drivers Out Of Service

Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the results of the special enforcement memorial operation dedicated to fallen ISP Trooper James Sauter, who was killed in the line of duty on March 28, 2013, when his squad was struck by a truck tractor semi-trailer at I-294 southbound at Willow Road.

ISP Troopers throughout the state aggressively patrolled Illinois roadways for 24 consecutive hours (Mar 28 – Mar 29) in remembrance of their fallen comrade. This marked the fifth consecutive year of the safety operation honoring Trooper Sauter’s memory by focusing on commercial motor vehicle (CMV) enforcement.

During ‘Operation Sauter,’ ISP Troopers conducted 1,811 Commercial Motor Vehicle Inspections, issued 1,088 Written Warnings, 202 Citations, and placed 99 dangerous Commercial Motor Vehicles out of service. While participating in this CMV enforcement detail, a District 17 Trooper also conducted a traffic stop on a truck-tractor semi-trailer on Interstate 39 for a moving violation. During this enforcement stop, 3.7 pounds of heroin were seized, and the driver of the CMV was arrested and charged.

“The results of ‘Operation Sauter’ are a reflection of our dedication to the memory of Trooper James Sauter and our oath to keep Illinois citizens safe,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz. “I am pleased with our enforcement efforts that resulted in unsafe drivers being removed from our roadways and the removal of dangerous drugs that never made it to their intended destination.”

Within the last five years, two ISP Troopers have been struck and killed by commercial motor vehicles, and a third seriously injured. On September 8, 2015, the Willow Road Overpass was dedicated as the “Trooper James Sauter Memorial Overpass,” in Trooper Sauter’s memory.