KC Cosmetology Club Blood Drive April 16 & 17

The Kaskaskia College Cosmetology Club will sponsor a Blood Drive on Monday and Tuesday, April 16 and 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the College’s Lifelong Learning Center. Appointments are encouraged and free food is available to each donor.

A blood donation truly is a “gift of life” that a healthy individual can give to others in their community who are sick or injured. In one hour’s time, a person can donate one unit of blood that can be separated into four individual components that could help save multiple lives.

For more information, call the 545-3321.