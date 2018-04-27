KC & EIU Sign Articulation Agreements

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, March 26, 2018 for its regular monthly meeting. Board members include Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Dr. Dee Boswell, (Centralia), Jack Mays (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (St. Rose), Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc) and student trustee Kylie Bilek (Perryville, MO)

Students who wish to transfer from Kaskaskia College to Eastern Illinois University for certain programs can now take advantage of a new guaranteed admission agreement signed by officials from the two institutions. During the board meeting KC and EIU formally signed 2 + 2 articulation agreements which will allow KC graduates to smoothly transfer into five of EIU’s Bachelor of Arts programs: History, Psychology, Psychology and Sociology, Sociology and Communication Studies. These agreements will minimize duplication of instruction for students entering these programs.

The articulation agreements are the latest the college has signed with four year institutions to help graduates transfer smoothly beyond their associates, something KC Interim George Evans says the college will work to continue. “KC strive to assist our graduates in furthering their education through innovative partnerships like this that not only guarantee admission for KC students, but also provides our students with academic guidance and support from both of our institutions in order to assure a smooth transfer process,” said Evans.

Evans adds the formal agreement will help students avoid any missteps in the transfer process.

Eastern Illinois University President David Glassman said the college loves and values its partnership with Kaskaskia College. “We love have KC students on our campus,” said Glassman. “They excel…when they get on campus they are right up there with every other student and beyond many.” Glassman added that he hopes the partnership grows in the future.

During the meeting board trustees awarded bids for replacement of the roofs and heating and air conditioning units over the student center, cafeteria kitchen, and Fine Arts wing, as well as the Science and Technology Building. Kehrer Brothers Roofing receive the bid for the projects. Shores Builders received the bid for renovating college restrooms, while the board approved a bid from Midwest Services Group for the asbestos abatement that is also part of the project. Approval was also given to Keith Martin, Inc. for parking lot, roadway and sidewalk lighting replacement on the college’s main campus. Funds for these projects come from the college’s Public Health Safety Fund.

In other action the board:

• Took action on a number of personnel items including the promotion of four faculty members. Cosmetology Associate Professor Kelli Malone and Criminal Justice Associate Professor Ken Ingersoll were promoted to full Professor, while Assistant Professor of Nursing Kim Storm and Assistant Professor of HVAC Mark Kohnen were promoted to Associate Professor. Trustees also approved resolutions for the honorable dismissals for full and part time grant funded positions effective the end of the fiscal year June 30. The employees will be retained for the new fiscal year should the funds become available. Another resolution to reappoint a number of the college’s professional/managerial and executive/managerial staff for the new fiscal year was also approved.

• Approved a lease agreement with Southern Illinois Case Coordination Services to lease the college’s former Workforce Center at 325 South Poplar in Centralia.

• Approved four new certificates in the Early Childhood Education program. The stackable certificates, Early Childhood Education Level and Level 3 and the Infant Toddler Care Level 2 and Level 3 certificates offer students foundational coursework that prepares them to assume entry level jobs at early childhood centers. In addition, they provide an early childhood educational direction within the field and a smooth pathway to complete KC’s Early Childhood Education Degree.

• Accepted the donation of a portable x-ray machine from SSM Good Samaritan Hospital of Mt. Vernon for use by the Radiology Technology Department.

• Approved the purchase of a Haas Minmill Vertical Maching for the Industrial Technology program. The equipment will help the college in training technicians to meet the local demand for technicians capable for programming Computer Numerical Control, or CNC equipment.

• Approved a bid from Dell, Inc. for the purchase of high performance computers and a small business network server to be used by students in the Computer Information System Program, as well as a number of computers for use by various office staff and faculty.

The Board also approved a resolution honoring Trustee Dr. Dee Boswell by conferring upon him an Honorary Associate of Science Degree in recognition of his time and efforts on behalf of the college. The Honorary Associate Degree will be presented to Dr. Boswell at the college’s commencement ceremony on May 11.

Trustees held their yearly reorganization with Bill Hawley re-elected chair, and Linda Stover re-elected vice chair. Trustee Laura Wedekemper was elected board secretary. The board also voted to keep its monthly meetings on the fourth Mondays of the month at 6:30 p.m. A resolution was approved recognizing outgoing Student Trustee Kylie Bilek of Perryville, Missouri and new Student Trustee Alisse Koisher of Highland was sworn in.

The college will be hosting an open house for the public on its main campus on Monday, April 30 from three to six pm. The day will feature tours, refreshments and a number of drawings.

The Kaskaskia College Music Departments will host concerts on May 4 and May 8 in the Jane Knight Auditorium. The May 4 concert will feature the Concert Choir, KC Blues and Percussion Ensemble. The May 8 combined concert will feature the Concert Band, Jazz Band and Community Chorale. Both Concerts will get underway at 7:30 p.m.

The 2018 Kaskaskia College Commencement Ceremony will be held on Friday, May 11 at 7:00 pm. in the KC Gymnasium.