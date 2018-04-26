KC Open House At Main Campus

In celebration of National Community College Month, Kaskaskia College is inviting the public to an Open House on the college’s main campus on Monday, April 30 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Visitors will be able to tour the campus, learn about Kaskaskia College programs and courses, meet with faculty and admissions staff and register for classes. Refreshments will be served.

Other information available will be regarding the TEAS or placement testing and steps to apply for the nursing program as well as how to enroll students for jump-start classes. Students can also sign up for pre-requisites to take during the summer.

Representatives from the Kaskaskia College Faculty and Student Services Division will be present.

All visitors will be able to sign up for a number of drawings including iTune gift cards, a 3-credit hour class and a Polar Ice Cooler. For more information, please call Kaskaskia College at 618-545-3000.