Keyesport Home A Total Loss In Fire

Keyesport Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Wren Lane in Harbor Light Bay in rural Keyesport Monday afternoon at 4:35 p.m.

One person was home when the fire started and Keyesport Fire Chief Jim Golder said they made it out safely. The structure was a total loss.

Wheatfield Fire Department, Mulberry Grove Fire Department and Med Star Ambulance provided automatic aid.

Golder told WGEL the cause of the fire is under investigation with the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

No injuries occurred during the fire. Firefighters were on scene for three hours.