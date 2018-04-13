KPD Pool Work Update

The Kingsbury Park District board received an update Monday evening on the work being done at the swimming pool.

District Director Jerry Sauerwein said the recent bad weather has limited progress. He still expects the pool to open on time for Memorial Day weekend.

Sauerwein said the pool complex is getting its first major addition since it was opened in the 1970’s, a splash pad.

Passersby can see the beginnings of the splash pad it now.

Other work continues at the pool with the pouring of concrete, installation of a pool liner and erection of fencing among the items to be completed.

Sauerwein introduced Carrie Dunn, who has been hired as the district’s new bookkeeper.

He said the rainy and snowy spring has caused many soccer games to be postponed and the district will try to make up those up.