Lane Restrictions On I-70

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure in each direction on I-70 from Sugar Loaf Road to east of Pleasant Mound Avenue near Greenville beginning Monday, April 16, weather permitting.

The restrictions are necessary to make repairs to bridges and pavement in the area. Work is expected to be complete by December.

Traffic will be maintained using message boards, flaggers, signs, and other control devices. Motorists are advised the work is expected to result in significant delays and use of alternate routes is encouraged.

Updates on the impacts to traffic will be available online at STL-Traffic.org.