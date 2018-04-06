Library History Fundraiser

The annual Greenville Public Library history program will be Thursday, April 19 in the Bradford Community Room at 7 p.m.

Illinois history will be the main topic since 2018 is the 200th birthday of the state. Guest speaker will be Kevin Kaegy of Greenville, who serves as president of the Bond County Historical Society.

Kaegy told us his program will focus on our early history and some of the state’s early governors, particularly ones who made significant contributions to history.

Bond County is older than the state of Illinois, having commemorated its bicentennial last year. Kaegy said Bond County is a middle-sized county in the state and we were one of the first 15 or 18 counties. He also said Governor Shadrach Bond was our county’s first territorial representative to the US Congress. Bond County was named for him before he even became governor.

All proceeds from the April 19 event will benefit the Greenville Public Library’s summer reading program. A donation of $8 is requested for admission. Refreshments will be served.