Local High Schools Join GU Choir For “Gospel Mass”

The Greenville University Spring Choral Concert–titled “Let All the World In Every Corner Sing”–will take place on Sunday, April 29 at 4:00 p.m. in the Whitlock Music Center (315 E. College Ave., Greenville, Illinois). Both the Bond County High School Select Choir and the Highland High School Madrigal Singers will join the Greenville University Choir and Chamber Singers for this concert of music from a variety of cultures in diverse musical styles. The featured selection will be a combined performance of St. Louis composer Robert Ray’s GOSPEL MASS.

The Highland High School Madrigal Singers is an auditioned ensemble consisting of around 20 singers. They perform mainly Renaissance music and can be seen performing in various community events in the larger St. Louis area. One such event is the St. Louis Festival of Lights, held annually in downtown St. Louis. The Madrigal singers also perform at the Kansas City Renaissance Festival and host their own annual Madrigal Dinner every December. The Madrigal Singers are under the direction of Mr. Andrew Gibb-Clark, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Greenville College and a Masters of Music Degree in Choral Conducting from Western Illinois University.

The Bond County High School Select Choir is an auditioned group that performs locally numerous times throughout the school year. In addition to their school concerts, the Select Choir can be seen caroling around the Greenville Square during the Come Home for Christmas celebration, supporting the Humane Society by performing at their fundraiser dinner “Puttin’ On the Ritz for Fritz” and singing at the annual Habitat for Humanity fundraiser concert. They also participated in the Greenville University Choral Festival in February. The Select Choir is directed by Mrs. Megan McPeak, who earned her Bachelor of Music Education and Master of Arts in Teacher Leadership degrees from Greenville University. She is also a member of the Greenville Choral Union. Mrs. McPeak and her husband, Matthew, live in Greenville with their children Caitlin and Andrew.

Since its founding in 1927 by Dr. Robert W. Woods, the Greenville University Choir has attained a widespread reputation for performing sacred choral music of the highest quality. Performance credits include concerts with professional ensembles such as the Boston Camerata and the Kingsbury Ensemble, as well as invitations to sing at the Illinois Music

Educators Conference and the American Choral Directors Association’s Central Regional Conference. The Greenville Choir regularly joins with the Greenville Choral Union for concerts of larger choral-orchestral works such as Bach’s Magnificat, Mozart’s Requiem, and the annual Christmas performance of Handel’s Messiah. During their current 91st Concert Season, the Choir performed throughout the Midwestern United States during a 10-day spring concert tour. An international tour is being planned for 2019.

Conductor Jeffrey S. Wilson received a Bachelor of Music degree in piano from Augustana College (Rock Island, Illinois). He earned a Master of Music degree in choral music and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in choral conducting and literature from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Dr. Wilson has served as conductor of the choir since 1996.

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,200 traditional undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree completion students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the university is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis, Missouri.

For more details about the concert or further information about Greenville University and the Greenville Choir call the Music Department Office at (618) 664-6560 or visit www.greenville.edu.