March Animal Control Report

Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has released his department’s monthly report for March.

Hess responded to a total of 58 animal complaints last month. 22 were in the county, 33 were within the Greenville city limits, one was in Pierron and two were in Mulberry Grove.

A total of 14 dogs were impounded. Eight were released to owners, one went to the Bond County Humane Society, one went to other no-kill shelters, and one had to be euthanized.

Eight cats were impounded in March. Two went to no-kill shelters and three went to the Bond County Humane Society. Two cats were euthanized.

One animal died of disease in the shelter.

Hess responded to three wild animal complaints, which included two raccoons and one owl.

No animal bites were reported last month.